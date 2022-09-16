COD Warzone 2.0 New Gulag & Map Explained | GameSpot News

Let’s start with the new location. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s map is called Al Mazrah, and it takes place in the desert of a fictional region of Western Asia. Some of the points of interest include: Quarry, Airport, Taraq Village and Al Mazrah City just to name a few. This new map features a river that runs through the middle, offering seasoned Warzone players a new way to traverse a Call of Duty BR.

New ways to move around the map will really come in handy when the circle starts to close or better yet, when the circles start to close.

Warzone 2.0 will have a brand-new circle mechanic for Al Mazrah, with multiple circles appearing and changing end-game scenarios when they eventually combine into one again.

When you happen to fall victim to the gas or an enemy player, you’ll be greeted with the game’s revamped “Gulag 2.0,” where players must battle it out via 2v2 instead of the normal 1v1 arena. This new second chance Gulag will include the need to loot for weapons, deal with something called “The Jailer,” and more.

Al Mazrah will also feature areas that are controlled by an AI faction; these sections are called Strongholds. The developer says this addition of AI is meant to add higher stakes and more realistic combat scenarios to the Warzone experience.