David Beckham bows to Queen as he finally enters Westminster Hall

David Beckham, 48, looked sombre as he entered Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.

The professional footballer came suited and booted, taking off his hat as he walked into the hall.

According to reports, David had joined the queue from 2am and was said to have stopped to take pictures with a few of his fans.

David later stopped to speak with ITV News as the former professional footballer came to pay tribute to the Queen.

He commented: “I was very lucky. The most special moment for me was when I received my OBE. I took my grandparents with me who brought me up to be a huge royalist and of the royal family.

“To have them there and then I step up to get my honour and to talk to Her Majesty. I was lucky to have a few moments with her.”