David Beckham honours grandparents as he queues at 2am for the Queen

David replied: “I think it’ll take a long time to understand that because I think that Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways.

“I can speak on my behalf on, you know, the amount of times I was able to meet her throughout my career and I was very lucky, I always wanted to be able to meet her.

“So to represent my country, to be captain of my country, and every time we stood there and we wore those three lions shirts and I wore my armband and we sang ‘God Save our Queen’, that was something that meant so much to us and every time that we did it it was something special.

“So this day was always going to be difficult and it’s difficult for the nation and it’s difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it.