Dorothy Catherine Eads, 84, of Sonora, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She formerly attended Mount Zion Separate Baptist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, David Lewis Eads; two sons, David Eads Jr. and David Wayne Eads; a sister, Nannie Louise Roten; and two brothers, Orval Eddie Scott and Luther Randall Scott.

Survivors include four daughters, Carolyn Sue England of Buffalo, Yvonne (Billy) Richards of Hodgenville, Doris Ann Eads of Sonora and Debbie (Greg) Thompson of Rineyville; three sons, Bobby Lee Eads of Sonora, Josh Andrew (Mia) Eads of Elizabethtown and Barry (Rita) Eads of Buffalo; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with cremation to follow.

Condolences may be expressed at dixon-rogers.com.