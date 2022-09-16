Drivers warned diesel cars may not be best choice for fuel efficiency

“Meanwhile, despite the rising costs of energy, choosing an electric car may be financially beneficial if the range of the vehicle you pick is suited to the types of journey you make and you only have to charge once or twice a week on a low energy tariff at home.

“At Motorpoint our friendly team are trained to assist customers when it comes to choosing the vehicle that’s the best financial fit for them and, our never beaten on price promise, means they’ll save on the price of the vehicle as well as the running costs.”

While fuel type is important, motorists have also been urged to follow simpler fuel-saving tips such as inflating tyres to the right pressure and turning off their engines whenever they can.

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing said: “If you have the incorrect tyre pressure, you’ll be using more fuel to keep your car running smoothly. This is because of the added friction while driving that comes from an under-inflated tyre.

