Emily Ratajkowski goes topless and poses in just her underwear

Emily looked stunning as she modelled some knee-high boots in front of a full-length mirror in her New York City abode.

The former iCarly actress covered her chest with one hand as panned the camera up and down to reveal her racy ensemble.

The Vogue star’s sizzling snaps come after she reportedly moved out of the home she shared with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The My Body author has been married to producer and actor Sebastian for four years and the pair share a one-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Express.co.uk has contacted Emily Ratajkowski’s representatives for comment.