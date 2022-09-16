Ex BBC DJ Alex Belfield jailed for five years for stalking Jeremy Vine

Describing watching Belfield’s video output as like swimming in sewage, the broadcaster said of the defendant’s conduct: “It felt like I had a fish hook in my face and my flesh was being torn, and the only way to avoid further pain was to stay completely still.”

During the trial, the court heard Belfield repeatedly posted or sent abusive messages, videos and emails.

The court was told the 42-year-old started out as a broadcast assistant on local radio and in recent years set up a YouTube channel known as Celebrity Radio.

Belfield told the court he was a victim of a social media “pile-on” and a “witch-hunt” by other broadcasters, after exercising his rights to freedom of speech in communications.