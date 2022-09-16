Federer holds nine records over Nadal and Djokovic ahead of retirement

Federer announced his impending retirement in a lengthy post to his social media accounts on Thursday. The former world No 1 has not played since suffering a “setback” with his ongoing knee injury at Wimbledon in 2021, undergoing a third knee surgery shortly after.

He was set to make his comeback at next week’s Laver Cup before playing his first proper tour event at home in Basel next month, then eyeing a proper season in 2023. But the 41-year-old confessed that he had to listen to his body as he made the decision to end his professional career at the upcoming team competition.

The 103-time title winner has long been named one of the GOATs of the sport, becoming the first man to break Pete Sampras’ former record of 14 Grand Slam title wins, winning his 20th and final Major at the 2018 Australian Open. It was only this year that his record was finally surpassed, with Nadal now sitting on 22 Grand Slams and Djokovic holding 21.

