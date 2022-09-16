Imperial State Crown adorns the Queen’s coffin with 2,868 diamonds

The crown on the Queen’s coffin is an extraordinary piece of jewellery which is the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels – a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens. The crown sparkles with nearly 3,000 stones – including 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and five rubies.

Historian and author of ‘The Crown Jewels’, Anna Keay told BBC: “It can be quite hard to look at sometimes because of the sheer light that comes off them.

“It’s literally dazzling… visually overpowering.”

She says historically, right back to the Middle Ages, crowns were viewed as expressions of wealth and status.

She added: “It signifies majesty, it signifies sovereignty.”

Made in 1937 for the coronation of the Queen’s father, King George VI, the Imperial State Crown was designed to be lighter, and to fit better, than the crown it replaced – which dated back to Queen Victoria.

However, the stunning Imperial Crown still weighs in at a hefty 2.3lbs (1.06kg).