Inside Poundbury – King Charles’ experimental village in Dorset

The Duchess of Cornwall pub is one of the village’s main attractions and boasts a huge menu with dishes varying from a 28-day aged sirloin steak to beer battered fish and chips.

The establishment has had mixed reviews in recent years. On Trip Advisor, user @Moley2425 said: “Stumbled upon the Dutches of Cornwall inn last month after hearing good things and we weren’t disappointed. Gorgeous food, atmosphere, and incredible staff.

“They were all very helpful and assertive, especially Jack. Lovely experience and will be returning.”

User @rosedaledm, however, called their experience “disappointing”. They wrote: “Beautiful place, but cant say that for food or staff, no welcoming hello or good morning, when we arrived we ordered coffee in the bar while waiting for someone else to join us, we waited at the bar for five minutes while a couple who arrive after us were served and we were overlooked, our coffee arrived, which was tepid, our guest arrived and we all ordered the roast lunch when we asked what the veg of the day was, we were told ‘the usual veg’, when we asked ‘yes…what is the usual veg…this is our first visit’, he replied, ‘I don’t know I will ask my colleague’.

“The meals were brought to our table nice and quickly, and unfortunately this was also cold, the three potatoes on the plate were probably what you would class as a child’s portion, they were so small, definitely not cooked ‘In Dripping’ as the menu stated. Two slices of roast pork, and we had to ask for apple sauce. The menu said unlimited Yorkshire and gravy…we had no check back or the offer of more if we wanted it. All in all for £13.75 each this was disappointing. What a shame considering it is such a beautiful setting.”