Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman join London Pulse for 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season







Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman are two significant new signings for London Pulse

England’s most capped international Jade Clarke and the 2018 Commonwealth Games winner Chelsea Pitman have joined London Pulse for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The highly ambitious franchise enjoyed their best season in 2022 by reaching the Superleague play-offs for the first time and have added outstanding experience to their squad in the form of Clarke and Pitman.

The recent 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was Jade Clarke’s fifth and she led Leeds Rhinos Netball by example in the Vitality Netball Superleague last season.

Pitman returns to England and to a full-time contract at the elite level after returning to court as a training partner with West Coast Fever last season in Suncorp Super Netball. The mid-courter is renowned for her speed and attacking flair.

London Pulse’s head coach Sam Bird will look to Clarke and Pitman to raise their standards further and guide the younger players in their group.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of London Pulse’s best moments from the regular season in 2022 Take a look back at some of London Pulse’s best moments from the regular season in 2022

One of England’s most exciting young talents Funmi Fadoju returns to Pulse for another season, as do Olivia Tchine, Zara Everitt and Ellie Rattu

England Futures players Alicia Scholes and Berri Neil are also back for more alongside Sasha MacDonald and Ashleigh Dekker.

The highly experienced Lindsay Keable will join Fadoju and Halimat Adio in London Pulse’s defensive end, as Adio returns from a significant time out due to injury.

The Vitality Netball Superleague signing window opened on August 8 and will remain open until October 14

Clubs may have a total squad of up to 15 players. Each team is allowed to register two non-UK players, but they cannot play in the same area of the court at the same time.

London Pulse: Halimat Adio, Jade Clarke, Ashleigh Dekker, Zara Everitt, Funmi Fadoju, Lindsay Keable, Sasha MacDonald, Berri Neil, Chelsea Pitman, Ellie Ratu, Alicia Scholes and Olivia Tchine.