James Gunn’s Relationship With Dave Bautista Explained

As Gunn prepared a third installment of the “Guardians” franchise, his past came back to haunt him — nearly costing the filmmaker his career.

Gunn had long been a proponent of social media, and was unrestrained in making his political views known, often against Donald Trump. A far-right group launched an effort against him in 2018, based around old tweets Gunn had made, creating an ever-increasing drumbeat that attempted to have Marvel parent company Disney fire the filmmaker. Arriving amidst the #MeToo movement, at a time when names like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey were being “canceled,” Gunn’s remarks threatened to derail his “Guardians” stewardship.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values,” read a statement from Disney chairman Alan Horn announcing that Gunn would no longer direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn, meanwhile, defended himself by saying that the offensive posts (which concerned matters of pedophilia, homosexuality and “jokes” about 9/11 AIDS and the Holocaust) had come from an earlier, Troma-influenced time in his career when he saw himself as a purveyor of shock and vile humor.

“I am very, very different than I was a few years ago,” Gunn explained. “I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people.”

“Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” he said in a series of since-deleted tweets. “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

“For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it,” he added. “That’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore.”