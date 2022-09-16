Kate will ditch item of clothing as not ‘appropriate’ for future Queen

Kate Middleton will be the next Queen Consort after Queen Consort Camilla and as her role as monarch approaches, her style will now start to change, a fashion expert has claimed.
Fashion and royal expert Miranda Holder explained that as Kate takes one step closer to her future role as Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth’s death, “it is likely that we will see her wardrobe become more formal and appropriate for her position”.
The stylist said: “Her immaculate outfits will no doubt remain stylish enough to enthral her loyal fashion-loving fans.”
However, Kate’s image will evolve further, “to reflect this new phase in her royal life”.
Miranda explained that over the past years “we have witnessed Kate’s fresh-faced girl next door appeal morph into a sophisticated and elegant style sensation treading the tricky line between royalty and celebrity in her favourite nude toned court shoes with panache”.
READ MORE: Meghan’s gesture after ‘incident’ at Windsor suggests ‘anxiety’
Now as the Princes of Wales’ role changes further “we can expect her fashion to follow suit,” Miranda said.
The expert revealed that not only Kate will opt for a more formal style but she may also have to stop wearing a few accessories.
Miranda said “the more flirtatious fancier accessories such as hatbands will be fully phased out for more imposing hats”.
Similarly, the floaty feminine fabrics “and prints such as polka dots” will gradually give away to “more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style which complements her graceful figure perfectly”.
DON’T MISS
Polka dot dresses are one of Kate’s favourites, and she often opts for the fun pattern to attend the most important events, such as her most recent Wimbledon outing or the Royal Ascot back in June.
Colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, said the Princess of Wales loves polka dot dresses because they are the perfect alternative to balance “elegance and sophistication with the fun and approachable polka dots”.
Clutch bags will continue to be the Princess of Wales’ favourite accessory as they add a touch of glamour to every occasion, and also have a royal language all of their own.
READ MORE: Kate Middleton radiates elegance with Queen Elizabeth’s diamond brooch
Royal historian Hugo Vickers explained that if she passed her handbag from one hand to the other it meant that she needed help getting out of a conversation.
He explained: “It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other.
“It would be done very nicely. Someone would come along and say, ‘Sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you’,” he told People.
As well as this, the Princess of Wales may start wearing brooches “as a finishing touch to her look,” Miranda revealed.
Source link