Kate will ditch item of clothing as not ‘appropriate’ for future Queen

Kate Middleton will be the next Queen Consort after Queen Consort Camilla and as her role as monarch approaches, her style will now start to change, a fashion expert has claimed.

Fashion and royal expert Miranda Holder explained that as Kate takes one step closer to her future role as Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth’s death, “it is likely that we will see her wardrobe become more formal and appropriate for her position”.

The stylist said: “Her immaculate outfits will no doubt remain stylish enough to enthral her loyal fashion-loving fans.”

However, Kate’s image will evolve further, “to reflect this new phase in her royal life”.

Miranda explained that over the past years “we have witnessed Kate’s fresh-faced girl next door appeal morph into a sophisticated and elegant style sensation treading the tricky line between royalty and celebrity in her favourite nude toned court shoes with panache”.

