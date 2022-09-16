Kim Kardashian shares the type of guy she wants to date next

“Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app?” Corden asked. “How does Kim K. get a date?”

“I haven’t really thought about it, because I just, I’m not looking,” Kardashian replied. “I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

She added that she wants her next boyfriend to be brainy.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian said. “That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”