King Charles looks to ‘slim down’ the monarchy

In the first week of Charles III’s reign, there have been subtle signs of traditions changing in an institution that traces its origins back more than a thousand years to the fractious kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England and early-medieval Scotland.

Straying outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the first time since his accession last Friday, King Charles shook hands and conversed with members of the public. During her 70-year reign his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96, never shook hands on walkabouts.

As well as establishing his own style, King Charles has for a long time made it known that he intends to “slim down” the monarchy in response to public demand for a more modern institution with lower costs and less ostentation.

There was a brief glimpse of what this might mean in 2012 when tabloid newspapers reported simmering resentment among some royals who felt Charles, then Prince of Wales, was pushing them to the margins.

This was after the Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for her 60th jubilee with only the future King, his wife Camilla, and sons Prince Harry and Prince William and the latter’s wife Catherine. Typically there would have been a multitude of dukes, duchesses and cousins.

“In one version of [a slimmed down monarchy] you have a narrower number of people living off the public purse. He has a vision of that being the direct line of succession rather than all the cousins and aunts,” said a friend of the new king who asked to remain anonymous.

“It will be less about the royal family and more about direct successors, less about the history, heritage and glamour, more focused on the role of head of state,” the friend said.

The monarchy is by default conservative, however, and any change to the numbers on the royal payroll is likely to come about gradually as family members pass on or leave for other reasons.

“The slimmed down version is what we are seeing already,” said one person familiar with the thinking in the new king’s household.

Another, who has worked for King Charles, pointed out that some of the royals — the Duke and Duchesses of Gloucester and Kent and Princess Alexandra, for example — are elderly and when they are gone, their official roles will end.

Among the younger royal family members, King Charles’s son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have already withdrawn from their official roles and gone to live in California. Meanwhile Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother, was barred from official duties by the Queen because of his friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. He denies any wrongdoing.

This slow attrition of family members would suit the monarchy’s gradualist approach to change.

“The demand is for a more modern, approachable and inclusive monarchy to fit with the times,” said Vernon Bogdanor professor of government at King’s College London. “But the monarchy changes gradually by adapting.”

“Anyone who is in receipt of public funds in the royal family should be required to take part in what has become a public service monarchy,” he added.

Given the number of occasions royals are expected to attend, the number of paid family members cannot be cut too drastically, Bogdanor said. “There are a lot of events — the opening of a new town hall in Wigan or a library in Hartlepool — where people prefer a royal to a politician. It gives prestige to the area.”

But one of Queen Elizabeth’s long time advisers predicted before she passed away that demand for more radical change would inevitably surface once she was gone.

Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister in David Cameron’s coalition government and author of And What Do You Do? which examines royal finances, sees a slimmed down monarchy in very different terms to those that have emerged from the palace.

“What slimmed down is not, is having five people on the balcony. It’s making the monarchy modern and accountable — something much closer to the Benelux or Scandinavian models,” he said, noting that other surviving European monarchies manage on a fraction of the budget afforded to the Windsors and can be seen riding bicycles and going to supermarkets.

In the UK, this would mean reducing the number of royals to protect and palaces to maintain, and discontinuing the more anachronistic privileges and entitlements afforded them, he said.

These include such perks as the exemption from inheritance tax that King Charles will shortly enjoy, breaks on corporation tax afforded to the private royal estates of the Duchy of Cornwall and Lancaster, and the secrecy with which the monarchy is allowed to conduct some of its affairs.

“The main problem underpinning everything is freedom of information. The monarchy should be subject to the same rules as other parts of the public sector. They are public servants with public money and should be subject to the same public accountability,” Baker said.

However, the fervour with which large numbers of the public have responded this week to the death of a much-loved Queen and the accession of her 73 year old son, suggests the kind of change envisaged by Baker remains some way off.

“The reality is [King Charles] needs the support of the periphery just like the Queen did. The whole thing about being royal is being seen and being seen to be believed. He can’t do it as a one-man band,” said the person familiar with his household.