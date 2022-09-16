King Charles woos Welsh in final stop on tour of the union

King Charles told politicians in Cardiff on Friday that Wales “could not have been closer to my mother’s heart”, adding that his son William, the new Prince of Wales, had a “deep love” for the country.

The king was speaking at the Senedd, the Welsh assembly after attending a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral in the Welsh capital on the final stop of his tour of each of the UK nations, a public show of commitment to the union in the week after his mother’s death.

Earlier this week he received condolences and met with politicians at the Scottish parliament and at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle.

On Friday thousands gathered in the Welsh capital to greet their new monarch, waving flags along the king’s route. Sam Warnock, from the south Wales town of Bridgend, said she was there with her 11-year-old daughter Zaria, who was draped in a Welsh flag, to experience a unique moment.

“I’ve kept her off school because it’s history,” she said. “It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her and something she can tell her children and grandchildren about. It’s the least you can do.”

King Charles greet local children waving Welsh flags after a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff © Fran Augstein/AP



The new king has spent most of his adult life as Prince of Wales, but he was criticised by some, including nationalists, for announcing that he had conferred the title to his son without consulting the Senedd.

Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, a republican, said this week there was a “legitimate discussion” to be had about the future of the position, although he stressed this was not the week to have it. Polling carried out for ITV in 2018 showed the majority of people — 57 per cent — in favour of William taking over from his father, with 22 per cent favouring the abolition of the title.

Queueing to enter the castle, Colonel Mike Snook said he was firmly in favour of the role’s continuation.

“It’s a debate that’s being had in the usual circles,” he said, a reference to a vocal minority in favour of Welsh independence. “I think the vast majority of people in Wales have absolutely no doubt on the issue and it’s absolutely right and proper that Prince William should immediately succeed Charles as Prince of Wales.”

The republican alternative to the monarchy would mean politicians “which most of us don’t think are particularly high quality are elevated to a status they don’t deserve”, he added.

Anti-monarchist campaigners outside Cardiff Castle © Carl Recine/Reuters



However, several hundred anti-monarchy campaigners turned out to greet the new king, their boos drowning out cheers in some parts of the crowd, while some whistled the Welsh national anthem. Placards bore messages in both English and Welsh, including the slogan “Not my king, not my prince”.

“The new king did announce a new Prince of Wales without consultation with the people of Wales so we felt compelled to arrange something on the day of his visit to Wales,” said protest leader Bethan Sayed, a former Senedd member who had represented nationalist party Plaid Cymru.

“We will hopefully be arranging more events when it comes to coronations and investitures because we don’t believe anybody should be born into a place of privilege to reign over us.”

The 1969 investiture of Charles as Prince of Wales was greeted by street parties but also an uptick in nationalism, including bomb plots.

Will Hayward, author of a new book on the country’s feelings about independence — Independent Nation: Should Wales Leave the UK? — pointed out that much had changed since then, including Wales becoming a polity “in and of itself” and with far greater status for the Welsh language.

“There isn’t a ‘Welsh view’ on this,” he added. “It’s nuanced and it’s probably dependent on your own feelings about Welshness and your attitude to the debate on devolution.”