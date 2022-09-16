Man Utd collectively decide ‘next three signings’ for Ten Hag rebuild

Manchester United want to land even more signings for Erik ten Hag with a right-back, midfielder and forward next on the agenda for the club’s recruitment team, reports suggest. The Red Devils have begun to slowly make up some ground on their rivals following a dismal start to the campaign that saw them succumb to back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford before United gunned out four straight Premier League victories.

Yet there’s an appreciation that United will have to continue recruiting smartly if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City – which is why further signings are already being discussed by the board and Ten Hag.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman’s rebuild is set to enter a second phase in January when the club will go after reinforcements in three key areas.

Further competition and cover at right-back is one of the main priorities on the agenda with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future currently unclear.

The former Crystal Palace man has been looking to rival Diogo Dalot this season but for one reason or another – there has been little pressure from the £50million 2019 signing.

