Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch ‘was in a secret relationship’ while on the E4 show

Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch was in a secret relationship during his entire stint on the E4 series, it has been claimed.

The Dream Boys stripper married dental hygienist Jess Potter, both 31, in a romantic ceremony and spent the following weeks attempting to solidify their relationship.

But after Jess called time on the romance during Wednesday night’s episode, triggering their exits, she says that she’s since found out Pjay was dating somebody else during his time on the show – leaving her fuming.

A source said: ‘Jess is understandably so angry – she went on Married at First Sight for all the right reasons and truly wanted to find someone special.

‘She feels so let down because she believes Pjay was dishonest from the very beginning; if he was seeing someone else, he lied during the auditions and throughout the process, which makes a mockery of the show.

‘He told his long-term girlfriend that he was filming a TV series with The Dream Boys – she had no idea and neither did Jess until this week that he wasn’t being truthful about his personal situation.’

Pjay told MailOnline: ‘There’s absolutely no truth to this whatsoever, I entered the process as a single man.’

Bad behaviour: Jess sipped a big glass of red wine on Thursday, captioning the Instagram story: ‘Me knowing I’m not the one who was in an 18-month relationship whilst filming’

Jess, who’s from Essex but now lives in Cambridgeshire, has been hurt in the past after an ex-partner slept with her dad’s former wife and she walked in on them being intimate.

She explained: ‘I was in a five-year relationship with my ex until he slept with dad’s ex-wife when I was asleep upstairs and unfortunately, I had to walk down into it.

‘That breakup affected my whole entire family and I definitely have trust issues from it, which is why I have been single for so long now.’

The reality star admitted to the E4 show’s experts that she was in a ‘bad place’ and ‘couldn’t go through’ another betrayal.

During their wedding day, Jess was disappointed to learn that husband Pjay worked as a stripper, still lived at home with his mum, and had a child from a previous relationship.

She was willing to give their romance a chance after Pjay said he was ready to change, so the pair went on honeymoon, and later lived together at an east London apartment.

Pjay claimed on the show that he had been single for a year and was ‘fed up of being alone’ so signed up for Married at First Sight because he needed ‘help’ finding his next partner.

During the show’s second commitment ceremony, Jess confessed that she had no feelings towards Pjay and she opted to leave the experiment, with the stripper agreeing they had reached the end of the road.

After discovering claims that Pjay had been dishonest throughout the experience, where the pair married each other and went on a romantic honeymoon to the Maldives, Jess fumed to her Instagram followers, hinting at the betrayal.

On Thursday, she said: ‘I’m just eating my prawn cocktail crisps thinking about how someone in this show had a partner on the outside the whole time… oh my God what a scandal.’

She later added: ‘Did you really think you could go into this show, and have more than one girlfriend and it never come out? Are you f***ing mental mate?’

Jess shared an image of herself drinking a glass of red wine on Thursday evening, captioning the Instagram story: ‘Me knowing I’m not the one who was in an 18-month relationship whilst filming.’

She also confessed to one viewer that she ‘hated the whole experience’ and believes she was ‘setup to fail from the start’ but is relieved to have made some good friends along the way.