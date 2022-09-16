Mext B2B Metaverse announces Cybersecurity & Secure IOT Day to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2022.

We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Cybersecurity & Secure IOT ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022.

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Mext B2B Metaverse announces Cybersecurity & Secure IOT Day to explore the Cybersecurity & Secure IOT Day Trends and Innovations in 2022.

Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Cybersecurity & Secure IOT livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Cybersecurity & Secure IOT ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Cybersecurity & Secure IOT

Hacking has been a growing problem since the beginning of this century and can have very serious consequences if confidential information falls into the wrong hands. Intrusions into computer networks, combined with physical attacks, have caused many people sleepless nights, significant financial damage, or physical harm. The facts are: Every 39 seconds there is a hacker attack.

In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the Cybersecurity & Secure IOT development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from Root of trust- EtoE Security to Best Cybersecurity practices.

Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the transportation and logistics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.

Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :

“ We are proud to organize the second edition of Cybersecurity & Secure IOT livestream. Leading experts will enlighten us on the latest innovations in this area.”

Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmexthightechexpo.

Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.

