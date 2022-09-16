M&S is selling affordable versions of popular designer bags

Rising costs are causing many to consider their purchases wisely, and to look for more affordable options without compromising on style.
Marks and Spencer is known for its high quality items across food, beauty and fashion, but shoppers have noticed that the retailers is really upping its game with accessories, with several bags recently going viral and receiving rave reviews.
Alongside its own products, M&S also sell other brands, including Dune London which specialises in footwear and classy, classic pieces.
Dune’s price points are fair, with many falling below the £90 mark, plus featuring high-quality manufacturing and on-trend designs.
The Dune bag features similar design details to the Gucci one, with a textured logo on the front, a cross-body strap and in a neutral black shade.
Although the bag has a classy look, it is also suitable for everyday wear and can be worn across the body for added style and security.
The M&S website description says ‘this small and spacious cross-body bag from Dune is a perfect everyday accessory. It features a main compartment and handy front sleeve, plus a zip fastening to keep your belongings secure. An adjustable, detachable shoulder strap ensures comfortable wear, while the subtly textured outer is finished with a brand logo design.’
M&S has also brought out another bag which could be compared to a premium version from Gucci, in a tote bag style.
Source link