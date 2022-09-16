M&S is selling affordable versions of popular designer bags





Rising costs are causing many to consider their purchases wisely, and to look for more affordable options without compromising on style.

Marks and Spencer is known for its high quality items across food, beauty and fashion, but shoppers have noticed that the retailers is really upping its game with accessories, with several bags recently going viral and receiving rave reviews. Alongside its own products, M&S also sell other brands, including Dune London which specialises in footwear and classy, classic pieces. Dune’s price points are fair, with many falling below the £90 mark, plus featuring high-quality manufacturing and on-trend designs.

The Dune bag features similar design details to the Gucci one, with a textured logo on the front, a cross-body strap and in a neutral black shade. The versatility of the bag adds value, as the classic colour means that shoppers can easily add the accessory to their wardrobe and pair it with many different outfits, plus the understated design will appeal to many. Although the bag has a classy look, it is also suitable for everyday wear and can be worn across the body for added style and security. The M&S website description says ‘this small and spacious cross-body bag from Dune is a perfect everyday accessory. It features a main compartment and handy front sleeve, plus a zip fastening to keep your belongings secure. An adjustable, detachable shoulder strap ensures comfortable wear, while the subtly textured outer is finished with a brand logo design.’

M&S has also brought out another bag which could be compared to a premium version from Gucci, in a tote bag style. The Bamboo Handle Tote Bag is a spacious size, with signature bamboo handles, which along with the shape of the bag, show similarities with the Diana small tote bag. The Dune bag also has a zipped compartment inside, and a clip-on handle that is removable so shoppers can switch to another strap if desired. Although these bags are newly launched on the M&S website, previously released premium-looking bags like the Faux Leather Cross Body Bag sold out quickly due to popularity, so those who are looking to purchase one of the bags should act quickly.