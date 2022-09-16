Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 16, 2022

Well, folks, it looks like Stranger Things — one of the best TV shows on Netflix — has fallen from the Netflix Top 10 once again. The hit Netflix original sci-fi TV show’s comeback to the trending page (opens in new tab) only lasted a day and its place at Number Ten has been usurped by a Norwegian crime drama that, we must admit, looks mysteriously compelling. To learn the title of this popular newcomer and see how some of the best movies on Netflix are doing in the ranks on Friday, September 16, 2022, read on.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – September 16, 2022

Despite a less-than-stellar reception from fans and critics, Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ new crime thriller End of the Road is still Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but is now followed directly by Despicable Me 2, which has, once again, become separated from the first film in the enduringly popular animated franchise by Morbius’ descent to third place. Stoner comedy classic Friday — which was co-written and led by Ice Cube — is still in seventh place, but also further away from its 2000 sequel following World War II-era sports biopic The Champion’s ascent from tenth to eighth place. Meanwhile, long-time Netflix Top 10 champ Sing 2 has swapped places with French romantic drama, No Limit.

1. End of the Road

2. Despicable Me 2

3. Morbius

4. Despicable Me

5. Sing 2

6. No Limit

7. Friday

8. The Champion

9. Me Time

10. Next Friday

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. – September 16, 2022

This may be the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., but there are many international series to note on the list today. Musical biopic El Rey, Vincente Fernandez is now in fifth place after debuting in ninth yesterday and is directly followed by British historical series The Crown and South Korean action-thriller Narco-Saints. Tenth place is now occupied by Norwegian true crime drama, The Lørenskog Disappearance. Also, Video game-inspired anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has descended to eight place while the top half of the list boasts no change from yesterday at all with Cobra Kai in the lead, followed by disturbing docuseries Sins of Our Mother, suspenseful CW original In the Dark, sci-fi series The Imperfects, and the freaky crime thriller Devil in Ohio.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Sins of Our Mother

3. In the Dark

4. The Imperfects

5. Devil in Ohio

6. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

7. The Crown

8. Narco-Saints

9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

10. The Lørenskog Disappearance

Today also sees the premiere of a new Netflix original movie called Do Revenge — what appears to be a Hitchcock-meets-Hughes style comedy that stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as teens who help each other get back at their enemies. There is plenty on the Netflix 2022 TV show schedule to look forward to as well, such as Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special, We All Scream, which drops on Tuesday. So, if you need a good laugh today or in the next week, having a Netflix subscription may come in handy.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, September 15, 2022.