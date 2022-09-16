Categories
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 16, 2022


Well, folks, it looks like Stranger Things — one of the best TV shows on Netflix — has fallen from the Netflix Top 10 once again. The hit Netflix original sci-fi TV show’s comeback to the trending page (opens in new tab) only lasted a day and its place at Number Ten has been usurped by a Norwegian crime drama that, we must admit, looks mysteriously compelling. To learn the title of this popular newcomer and see how some of the best movies on Netflix are doing in the ranks on Friday, September 16, 2022, read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – September 16, 2022

Despite a less-than-stellar reception from fans and critics, Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ new crime thriller End of the Road is still Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but is now followed directly by Despicable Me 2, which has, once again, become separated from the first film in the enduringly popular animated franchise by Morbius’ descent to third place. Stoner comedy classic Friday — which was co-written and led by Ice Cube — is still in seventh place, but also further away from its 2000 sequel following World War II-era sports biopic The Champion’s ascent from tenth to eighth place. Meanwhile, long-time Netflix Top 10 champ Sing 2 has swapped places with French romantic drama, No Limit.

  • 1. End of the Road
  • 2. Despicable Me 2
  • 3. Morbius
  • 4. Despicable Me
  • 5. Sing 2
  • 6. No Limit
  • 7. Friday
  • 8. The Champion
  • 9. Me Time
  • 10. Next Friday



