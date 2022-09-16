Observe the Moon-Gazing Event in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Xbox Wire

Summary Exchange Anniversary Event Seasonal Points (earned by completing Limited-time Quests and dispatching enemies) for cosmetics and more at the Seasonal Point Exchange Shop.

Run the Limited-time Quest, Drill: Moonlight Invasion, to your heart’s content without needing to use Battle Triggers!

Check out the new 6-star Rarity Codeck Weapon Series!

The Moon-Gazing Event for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis arrived on September 7 along with a mystery for ARKS defenders to solve. And no, the mystery isn’t why the leaves are suddenly yellow and gold, because that’s easily explained by the addition of seasonal decorations around Central City, Region Mags, and the Aelio Region. These changes have attracted large numbers of Moongaze Rappy, Emperappy, and Great Rappy, so keep your eyes peeled as you traverse the autumnal landscape.

Part 1 of the event introduces a new Limited-Time Quest, Drill: Moonlight Invasion, where you’ll get to fight alongside some known and returning characters in the Aelio Region. Finally, the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop will feature the 6-star Rarity Codeck Weapon Series along with limited-edition cosmetic items, and materials!

In Part 2 of the event, you’ll be able to test your Floating Board skills with two new courses: Central Aelio Board and Central Retem Board! For more info, check out the outline below to learn what’s coming and when!

Moon-Gazing ’22 event Part 1 (Begins September 7)

Seasonal décor

Seasonal Enemies

Seasonal event World Trials

Seasonal NPC: Xitre

Seasonal Point Exchange Shop

Seasonal Point boosters

Seasonal Augments

Seasonal Event Limited-Time Tasks

Login bonus

Codeck Weapon Series available

Limited-time quest: Drill: Moonlight Invasion

Moon-Gazing ’22 event Part 2 (begins September 21)

EXP Earned +50% for Yellow Triggers (9/21 – 10/5)

Field Races

Central Aelio: Boarding (Stage 1)

Central Retem: Boarding (Stage 1)

Limited-time Tasks for Moon-Gazing ’22 event: second half

Titles

Field Race Titles for seasonal event (x3)

