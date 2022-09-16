Observe the Moon-Gazing Event in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Xbox Wire

Summary
- Exchange Anniversary Event Seasonal Points (earned by completing Limited-time Quests and dispatching enemies) for cosmetics and more at the Seasonal Point Exchange Shop.
- Run the Limited-time Quest, Drill: Moonlight Invasion, to your heart’s content without needing to use Battle Triggers!
- Check out the new 6-star Rarity Codeck Weapon Series!
The Moon-Gazing Event for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis arrived on September 7 along with a mystery for ARKS defenders to solve. And no, the mystery isn’t why the leaves are suddenly yellow and gold, because that’s easily explained by the addition of seasonal decorations around Central City, Region Mags, and the Aelio Region. These changes have attracted large numbers of Moongaze Rappy, Emperappy, and Great Rappy, so keep your eyes peeled as you traverse the autumnal landscape.
Part 1 of the event introduces a new Limited-Time Quest, Drill: Moonlight Invasion, where you’ll get to fight alongside some known and returning characters in the Aelio Region. Finally, the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop will feature the 6-star Rarity Codeck Weapon Series along with limited-edition cosmetic items, and materials!
In Part 2 of the event, you’ll be able to test your Floating Board skills with two new courses: Central Aelio Board and Central Retem Board! For more info, check out the outline below to learn what’s coming and when!
Moon-Gazing ’22 event Part 1 (Begins September 7)
- Seasonal décor
- Seasonal Enemies
- Seasonal event World Trials
- Seasonal NPC: Xitre
- Seasonal Point Exchange Shop
- Seasonal Point boosters
- Seasonal Augments
- Seasonal Event Limited-Time Tasks
- Login bonus
- Codeck Weapon Series available
- Limited-time quest: Drill: Moonlight Invasion
Moon-Gazing ’22 event Part 2 (begins September 21)
- EXP Earned +50% for Yellow Triggers (9/21 – 10/5)
- Field Races
- Central Aelio: Boarding (Stage 1)
- Central Retem: Boarding (Stage 1)
- Limited-time Tasks for Moon-Gazing ’22 event: second half
- Titles
- Field Race Titles for seasonal event (x3)
Use the outline above and get into Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis so you can participate in the event! If you’ve never played PSO2:NGS, now is a great time to start. Just visit the Xbox Store and download the game – for free – for PC or Xbox today!
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
SEGA Corporation
☆☆☆☆☆
711
★★★★★
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, the latest chapter in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series, is here at last!
It’s time to jump into adventures beyond imagination!
This new adventure takes place on a vast open field! Up to 32 people can enjoy the adventure in a new world with beautifully-evolved graphics!
The simple and intuitive controls developed in the series up to now have also evolved! A new dimension of battle with a variety of powerful enemies awaits! The new actions Photon Dash and Photon Glide allow you to traverse across the vast open field with ease!
Of course, the ultimate in character creation has also evolved. Create your own main character that will be unique throughout the world, and head out to a new adventure!
・The core game is Free-to-Play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.
・The Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis game that can be downloaded with this content is the same as that included in other editions. You do not have to download this if it is already installed.
・Proceeding with play in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will allow you to play Phantasy Star Online 2.
・Please log in with an administrator account to play this game.
