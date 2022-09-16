Queen Camilla pays tribute to Wales and its people with brooch

Queen Camilla and King Charles arrived in Wales this morning and visited St Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff. They will then head to Cardiff Castle where they will be greeted by crowds. For the occasion, Camilla wore a brooch with a clear nod to Wales.

Queen Camilla donned an all-black outfit today in keeping with the mourning tradition – where every member of the Royal Family must wear black for a week following a monarch’s death.

But the Queen Consort’s accessories stood out: she wore a silver brooch depicting the shape of a leek.

The leek is a national symbol of Wales and, therefore, acts as a tribute to the nation and its people.

Camilla also donned a pair of pearl earrings in honour of the late Queen, who was rarely seen without her three-stranded pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

READ MORE: Prince George’s new school faces backlash from furious parents