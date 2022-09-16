Royal fans slam decision to let Prince Andrew wear uniform





While the nation watched with sadness as King Charles III led a 15-minute vigil for the Queen, alongisde his siblings, for many Brits the dignified event was overshadowed by another issue – that Prince Andrew had been allowed to wear his military uniform.

The Duke of York had been granted permission to wear his uniform at his late mother’s final vigil today as a “special mark of respect”. As a non-working royal Andrew is banned from wearing military attire on ceremonial occasions. He was seen at events earlier this week in a suit while his siblings – King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – all wore military uniforms. Andrew was banned from wearing military attire at the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh on Monday and the Queen’s coffin procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Hundreds took to Twitter to express their distate for King Charles’ decision to allow Prince Andrew to wear his uniform today. One said: “He’s a disgrace to the uniform and it shouldn’t be allowed”.

Another added: “I’m disgusted for all the vets and and our country, raging isn’t the word. “When our dear beloved queen is buried I will take no interest in the Royal Family anymore, bad decision King Charles, I doubt I’m the only one.” When Buckingham Palace reversed the decision to prevent Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform, unofficial royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed this was the result of “thousands” of complaints from the public about allowing Prince Andrew to wear his, but not the Duke of Sussex. READ MORE: Beatrice and Eugenie watch as Andrew and King leads Queen coffin vigil [REVEAL]

The late Queen’s middle son has been pushed to the shadows of the Firm in light of scandals involving his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. In a poll that ran from 11am on Wednesday, September 14, to 11am on Friday, September, 16, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Should Andrew be banned from wearing his military uniform like Harry?” A total of 11,980 readers responded with the vast majority, 70 percent (8,409 people) answering “yes”, Andrew should be banned from wearing his military uniform. Meanwhile, 29 percent (3,485 people) said “no” he should not, and a further one percent (83 people) said they did not know either way.