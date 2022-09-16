‘Rude’ diversion route raises eyebrows as roads shut for maintenance

News of repairs to two roads in rural Dorset has gone viral after people noticed something unusual about the map of the planned diversion route. Openreach workers need to close parts of the roads to carry out excavation work to clear blockages and general maintenance.
Local residents in the area have been advised that the B3157, between its junction with Donkey Lane and entrance to Rosamond Court and Shadrach, between its junction with B3157 and its junction with Middle Street, will both close from 9.30am to 2.45pm on Monday, September to Thursday, September 29.
According to DorsetLive, an official diversion route spanning 37.2 miles will be in place during the road closures, with motorists asked to drive on the A35, A354, Granby Way and B3157.
While the diversion route would take nearly an hour to complete, residents have pointed out the rather rude shape of the mapped-out route. Many have poked fun at how the route resembles an enormous penis – which spans from Bridport to Weymouth and Dorchester.
One amused resident wrote: “Did someone really produce this picture of the diversion? Look closely, it’s a bit rude!”
Another shared online: “Honestly, is this for real?”
A spokesman for Dorset Council explained the diversion route was submitted by Openreach and the reason for the length of the diversion is because the closure is on a B-road and therefore any official alternative route must use the same class of road or above.
Alternatively, there are a number of shorter but unofficial routes that drivers can take to avoid the road closure. These are not suitable for HGVs and should be avoided if using larger machinery.
A statement reads: “The works are required to enable Openreach safe access to carry out excavation work to clear blockages. They are working on the junction of the B3157 and Shadrack. We have discussed with Openreach in regards to school traffic and transport, as well as peak traffic flows and therefore agreed that the closure would be carried out between 9.30am and 2.45pm daily.
“The diversion route was submitted by Openreach and is required to follow the same class of road or higher than those being closed.”
Dorset Council warns that any person who breaches the road closure could be convicted or face a fine not exceeding £1,000.
The diversion route will be signposted on the road.
Anyone with any concerns or who wishes to discuss any issues regarding the roadworks can contact Dorset Council online via http://www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/roadworks/enquiries
