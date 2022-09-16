‘Rude’ diversion route raises eyebrows as roads shut for maintenance

News of repairs to two roads in rural Dorset has gone viral after people noticed something unusual about the map of the planned diversion route. Openreach workers need to close parts of the roads to carry out excavation work to clear blockages and general maintenance.

Local residents in the area have been advised that the B3157, between its junction with Donkey Lane and entrance to Rosamond Court and Shadrach, between its junction with B3157 and its junction with Middle Street, will both close from 9.30am to 2.45pm on Monday, September to Thursday, September 29.

According to DorsetLive, an official diversion route spanning 37.2 miles will be in place during the road closures, with motorists asked to drive on the A35, A354, Granby Way and B3157.

While the diversion route would take nearly an hour to complete, residents have pointed out the rather rude shape of the mapped-out route. Many have poked fun at how the route resembles an enormous penis – which spans from Bridport to Weymouth and Dorchester.

One amused resident wrote: “Did someone really produce this picture of the diversion? Look closely, it’s a bit rude!”

Another shared online: “Honestly, is this for real?”