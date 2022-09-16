Ruth Langsford details heartbreaking comment from father

“Which is so funny… but also like heartbreaking, but you know you have to laugh because there are so many funny moments and if you didn’t laugh you’d just be crying the whole time,” Ruth added in the Be Honest with Jojo & Bruce podcast.

The 62-year-old, who is now an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, went on to recall the moment she realised something was wrong with her dad.

“My family knew nothing about Alzheimer’s disease at all, and again, like a lot of people just thought, ‘oh, that’s something when people get old and forget where they put their car keys’.

“And then you realise it’s so much more.