She-Hulk’s Daredevil Helmet Secretly Hinted Netflix Show IS Canon

Marvel secretly hints that Netflix’s Daredevil show is canon thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law‘s Daredevil helmet reveal. Ever since it was confirmed that Charlie Cox was coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one question has loomed large: whether Daredevil is MCU canon. Although the series was made with the intention of taking place in the same universe as the Avengers movies, there was never any crossover until years after the show ended. With Daredevil set to have a major MCU future, the questions about if the established Netflix backstory and events are still canon remain incredibly important.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil return in Spider-Man: No Way Home did not include any real information about the Netflix show’s canon status. Coffee cups featured in the movie did match what was seen in Daredevil, but those cups are also traditionally used in New York in real life. The best sign so far of Daredevil‘s MCU canon status seemingly came in Hawkeye, as Kingpin’s cufflinks are a direct match for the Netflix series. It is one example of how Marvel Studios is seemingly treating the Netflix shows that are now streaming on Disney+. They are loosely connecting to them by bringing back the same actors, using small details, and subtly building on where the character’s stories ended without directly referencing the events.

The appearance of Daredevil’s new helmet in She-Hulk episode 5 continues the trend and hints once more that Daredevil is MCU canon. Viewers might be surprised to learn that Matt Murdock is using someone other than Melvin Potter for his superhero suit needs. Potter became a close ally during the Netflix series, but Matt finding someone else to handle making his yellow Daredevil suit actually lines up perfectly. Daredevil season 3’s ending included Melvin Potter being arrested for breaking his parole. Without knowing how long his sentence was, Matt Murdock turning to a superhero fashion designer in Los Angeles could be a byproduct of Potter still being in prison.





Daredevil Being MCU Canon Complicates His Disney+ Born Again Show

Netflix’s Daredevil show being MCU canon would be a welcomed move for many who love the series and want the events to be canonized. However, it does create some complications for his future, especially with Daredevil: Born Again coming to Disney+. One of the benefits of Marvel de-canonizing Daredevil from the MCU would be creating a clean slate. Marvel Studios will have to take all three seasons of the Netflix series, as well as The Defenders and other Marvel/Netflix shows, into account now. This limits the types of stories that Daredevil: Born Again can tell, especially since season 3 borrowed a lot of elements from the Born Again comic stories.

If Marvel does make Daredevil MCU canon, it also means that Daredevil: Born Again is really season 4 of the original series. It has so far been described as a soft reboot or continuation of the series, but Marvel has attempted to distance the revival from the idea that it is Daredevil season 4. This could be to help prepare audiences for the changes in tone that are expected in Daredevil: Born Again and his other MCU appearances. Furthermore, the Disney+ show could only include loose connections and references to the original series like the latest in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law instead of directly referencing Daredevil‘s events.

