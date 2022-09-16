Sophie set to step in – Charles urged to ‘bring Sussexes in from cold’

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may find she is tasked with meaning the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. Dubbed a “savvy peacemaker” by Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey, the Countess was placed in a car with Meghan Markle for Wednesday’s Lying-in-State service. According to one of the Countess’s former aides, Sophie is made for the role of mediator, they told Ms Tominey: “That’s why she’s the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law – she’s down to earth and just gets on with it. Like Meghan, she’s not only had a professional life before royalty but she also knows what it feels like to be vilified in the press. She understands what Harry and Meghan are going through.”

Meanwhile, King Charles III has been urged to bring Harry and Meghan “in from the cold” by royal commentator Peter Hunt.

The former BBC presenter set out a “manifesto for a bold start to the reign of King Charles” which included: apologising for his family’s role in the slave trade, paying inheritance tax, giving Harry back his honorary military appointment, bringing Harry and Meghan in “from the cold”, and buying a good pen.

