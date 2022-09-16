Sophie Wessex wears silver earrings with poignant meaning

The Countess of Wessex is known for her impeccable style and always looks fashionable when undertaking royal engagements. Sophie has favourite outfits and jewellery she wears on rotation, such as floral dresses and her silver, diamond-studded earrings. These earrings symbolise eternity because of their unique shape.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited Manchester yesterday to greet royal fans who had paid their respects to the Queen following her death last Thursday, September 8.
Crowds in Manchester gathered to meet Sophie after she had been inside Manchester Cathedral and Manchester Central Library to view the flowers and read the cards that had been left there in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
For the occasion, Sophie wore the traditional all-black that all members of the Royal Family have been wearing to mourn the late monarch over the past week.
She donned a shirt dress with buttons running down its centre and a belt around the waist. The dress also had large pockets on the breast and below the belt.
Sophie completed the look with a black clutch bag, but what stood out was her jewellery: the Countess wore a pair of sparkling earrings.
The earrings were her favourite jewellery pieces and, thus, ones she has worn often over the last few years.
Silver and studded with diamonds, the earrings have a poignant meaning behind them – one that is fitting for the passing of a monarch.
G.Collins and Sons said: “Our infinity knot symbolises an eternity, with bold and organic lines creating these unique and exclusive designs within the collection.
“The ribbons of warm 18ct White Gold flowing throughout these earrings are set with rare white diamonds which stand out perfectly.”
The fact that the earrings represent eternity makes them perfect to remember the dead – who lives on through the living’s memories and conversations.
Sophie’s shirt dress is the Meyer Button-Front Cotton-Silk Midi Shirtdress, and although the Countess has been seen in shirt dresses on numerous occasions in the past, this one is a new one which hasn’t been previously seen in public.
It is from iconic designer Gabriela Hearst and is available on Selfridges’ website for a huge £2,090.
Its front patch pockets references military style and its skirt is pleated, billowing out a little and reaching below the wearer’s knees.
Sophie also carried the Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch, from Sophie Habsburg – a favourite designer of the royals.
Royal fans were quick to comment on Sophie’s sophisticated look, praising her outfit.
Instagram user @lovepinklucy wrote: “Sophie’s style game is strong lately.”
Jane Connolly added: “Love this dress and look on her.”
User @ellainthecityboston commented: “Very good looking Gabriela Hearst dress. Chic!”
