Sophie Wessex wears silver earrings with poignant meaning

The Countess of Wessex is known for her impeccable style and always looks fashionable when undertaking royal engagements. Sophie has favourite outfits and jewellery she wears on rotation, such as floral dresses and her silver, diamond-studded earrings. These earrings symbolise eternity because of their unique shape.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited Manchester yesterday to greet royal fans who had paid their respects to the Queen following her death last Thursday, September 8.

Crowds in Manchester gathered to meet Sophie after she had been inside Manchester Cathedral and Manchester Central Library to view the flowers and read the cards that had been left there in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

For the occasion, Sophie wore the traditional all-black that all members of the Royal Family have been wearing to mourn the late monarch over the past week.

She donned a shirt dress with buttons running down its centre and a belt around the waist. The dress also had large pockets on the breast and below the belt.

Sophie completed the look with a black clutch bag, but what stood out was her jewellery: the Countess wore a pair of sparkling earrings.

The earrings were her favourite jewellery pieces and, thus, ones she has worn often over the last few years.

READ MORE: King Charles – the unusual food new monarch refuses to eat