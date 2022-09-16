The 15 Best Horror Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

When you need that horror fix, you can always count on Netflix to deliver the chills and thrills, both through its original programming and the many studio and indie horror flicks it licenses. But they have so much to choose from that it can be tough to sort through it all.

Fortunately, we’ve taken a deep dive into Netflix’s catalog to find the best horror movies, and found the good stuff so you don’t have to. Whether you’re in the mood for the anxiety-inducing slow burn of Crimson Peak, the b-movie shlock of Piranha or one of James Wan’s immaculately-constructed haunted house movies, Netflix has something for every taste.

And if you’re not in the mood for horror, our list of the best action movies on Netflix might be more up your alley. And if you’re an HBO Max subscriber, we’ve got lists of dope sci-fi and action movies on that excellent service as well.