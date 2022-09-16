The Crown blasted for being ‘too’ fictional as show returns to charts

Josh O’Connor who starred as Prince Charles during seasons three and four shared: “We are creating a work of fiction, albeit based in some reality.

“But ultimately, there’s only so much research you can do, after a time, you just got to crack on and create something for yourself,” he told Town and Country.

In 2020, Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer suggested the show should have a fictional disclaimer at the start of each episode.

As a result, a Netflix spokesperson described The Crown as a “work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events”.

The Crown seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.