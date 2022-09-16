The extended tax deadline is fast approaching for 19 million Americans. What to know if you still haven’t filed

There’s about one month until the Oct. 17 tax deadline extension, and experts say filers need to prepare, especially for more complicated returns.

An estimated all-time high of 19 million American taxpayers filed an extension for their 2021 returns, according to the IRS.

Kevin Brady, a certified financial planner and vice president of Wealthspire Advisors in New York, said tax professionals have faced many challenges, including deadline changes and new Covid-19-related legislation.

“When you combine those facts with the understaffing in tax prep and accounting firms and usual tax code complexity, filing for an extension has become more of a necessity,” he said.

For example, the Paycheck Protection Program and employee retention credit, enacted for businesses during the pandemic, have added a “significant amount of complexity and uncertainty,” said Rob Baner, a CPA and tax advisor at The Planning Center in Moline, Illinois.

Despite these challenges, taxpayers are quickly approaching the deadline for 2021.

“The best advice we can give is to file the return as soon as possible,” said CFP Diahann Lassus, managing principal at Peapack Private Wealth Management in New Providence, New Jersey, who is also a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council.