The Rings Of Power? The Half-Elven Mariner Explained

As Elrond explains in “The Rings of Power,” Eärendil was a half-elven mariner who set sail to Valinor during the First Age to plead with the Valar to take arms against the ever-so-powerful Morgoth. Eärendil succeeded in convincing the gods to directly influence the events of Middle-earth and vanquish the Dark Lord. His feats were so great that the Valar “lifted him beyond the bounds of this world,” forever left to carry a star across the sky. Eärendil was a certified badass, to say the least. According to “The Silmarillion,” on which much of the streaming series is based, Eärendil’s actions were a result of a prophecy told long before his time.

Born the son of Tuor and Princess Idril, the half-elf chose to be immortal and married another part-elf named Elwing. The couple then had Elros, the first King of Númenor, and Elrond, the Lord of Rivendell. Later on, Eärendil sought out the Valar during the war, leading to his indefinite servitude amongst the stars. However, Eärendil is apparently set to return to Middle-earth during the Dagor Dagorath, an apocalyptic event prophesied by one of the Lords of Valar, Mandos. But I would not expect that to be covered in any adaptation, as the idea seemed to have been abandoned by Tolkien himself.

Although we probably won’t see Eärendil himself anytime soon, his absence plays a big role in the latest episode.