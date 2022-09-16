The Role of Higher Education in Transforming Climate Education & Environment Lifelong Learning for All

The session will pay particular attention to the role of higher education in bridging diverse sectors and key stakeholders to implement a whole-society approach to mainstreaming climate education towards net-zero by 2050. The consolidated outputs from the session will contribute to the new United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS) initiative to develop a postgraduate degree specialization on the Paris Agreement on climate change, to be launched in 2023.

Objectives include:

To initiate a high-level dialogue on a whole-society approach to climate actions towards net-zero by 2050, including school and adult education, community actions, industries and international organizations.

To explore key factors supporting a whole-society approach by sharing relevant policy implementation, promising examples and initiatives in the whole-society based climate education and lifelong learning across generations from the member states and leading HEIs institutions.

To establish multi-sector partnerships aiming to enhance UNU’s new postgraduate programme to be a whole-society driven climate education.

This event is open to attendees of the Transforming Education Summit. It will be streamed live on UN Web TV .

13:00–13:05 Opening remarks

Xiaomeng Shen (Vice-Rector in Europe, UNU; Director, UNU Institute for Environment and Human Security)

Stefania Giannini (Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO)

13:05–13:20 Framing presentation

What Bhutan can teach the world about being carbon negative

Karma Galay (Officiating Secretary, Ministry of Education, Bhutan)

13:20–14:05 Panel discussion

Part 1 – The roles of higher education from the perspectives of the panels’ respective sectors in transforming climate education and actions towards net-zero by 2050

Part 2 – Key success factors in their respective whole society approaches to climate education and lifelong learning

Panelists:

Markus Gonzalez (Undersecretary, Ministry of Universities, Spain)

Youssef Nassef (Director, Adaptation Division, UNFCCC)

Melissa Brown (Senior Director, Environmental Innovations Initiative, University of Pennsylvania)

Brittany Vermeulen (RCE Youth Coordinator, RCE Greater Western Sydney)

Philip Osano (Centre Director, Stockholm Environment Institute Africa, Kenya)

Shinobu Yume Yamaguchi (Director, UNU-IAS)

14:05–14:25 Q&A

14:25–14:30 Closing remarks

Maki Hayashikawa (Director, Education 2030, UNESCO)

Information on the speakers is available to view or download .