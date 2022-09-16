There Are 24 Current Monarchies Other Than The British Royal Family, So Here’s What All The Kings And Queens From Around The World Look Like

Everyone in the world knows the British Royal Family. Here’s the new King Charles III with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
And obviii we all know Prince William (the next King of England) and Prince Harry.
But there are more royals than just the British ones. So here are all the kings, queens, and heirs from around the world. Literally, these are all the current hereditary monarchies still in place. WHO KNEW.
1.
Monaco: This is Prince Albert II and his wife, Princess Charlene. Prince Albert’s mom was Grace Kelly BTW.
The heir to the throne is Prince Jacques, the blonde boy on my left, Albert’s right.
2.
Liechtenstein: This is Prince Hans-Adam II and Princess Marie-Aglae. They are the current king and queen.
The heir to the thrown is Prince Alois. This is him with his wife, Princess Sophie.
3.
The Netherlands: This is King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Maxima.
The heir to the throne is their daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia.
4.
Sweden: This is King Carl Gustav XVI and his wife, Queen Silvia.
The heir to the throne is their daughter, Crown Princess Victoria. Here she is with her family.
5.
Bhutan: This is King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema.
The heir to the throne is the young Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.
6.
Norway: This is King Harald and his wife, Queen Sonja.
The heir to the throne is their son, Crown Prince Haakon, pictured here with his wife and his sister, Princess Martha Louise, and her husband.
7.
Oman: This is Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.
Here he is with his wife, Sayyida Ahad Bint Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, and Queen Elizabeth II.
The heir to the throne is their son, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al-Sai.
8.
Bahrain: This is King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
The heir to the throne is his son, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
9.
Denmark: This is Queen Margrethe.
The heir to the thrown is her son, Crown Prince Frederik. Here he is with his wife, Crown Princess Mary.
And the tallest son here is the next in line, Prince Christian of Denmark. His siblings are Prince Vincent of Denmark and Princess Josephine.
10.
Belgium: This is King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde.
The heir to the throne is Princess Elisabeth, and here are her other siblings, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Emmanuel.
11.
Brunei: This is Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.
The heir to the throne is his son, Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.
And this is his wife, Princess Sarah, the future Queen.
12.
Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland): This is King Mswati III.
This is him with one of his wives (he has 15), Inkhosikati LaMbikiza. He has 36 children, and I’m not sure who his heir is.
13.
Japan: This is Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masaka Owada.
The heir to the throne is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, Crown Prince Akishino. This is his wife, Crown Princess Kiko.
14.
Luxembourg: This is Grand Duke Henri with his wife, the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.
The heir to the throne is their son, Grand Duke Guillaume. Here he is with his wife, Grand Duchess Stephanie, and his heir, Prince Charles.
15.
Morocco: This is King Mohammed VI.
The heir to the throne is his son, Prince Moulay El Hassan.
16.
Qatar: This is Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his wife, Sheikha Cevahir bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Sani.
The heir to the throne is his brother, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani.
17.
Saudi Arabia: This is King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.
The heir to the throne is his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, see here with President Biden.
18.
Spain: This is King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia.
The heir to the throne is their daughter, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain. Next to her is her sister, Princess Sofia.
19.
Thailand: This is King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Queen Suthida.
The heir to the throne is their son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. Here he is in between his two sisters, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol.
20.
Tonga: Here is King Tupou VI and his wife, Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho.
The heir to the throne is their son, Crown Prince Tupouto’a Ulukalala.
21.
United Arab Emirates: This is Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The heir to the throne is his son, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
22.
Jordan: This is King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania.
The heir to the throne is his son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah. Here they are with Vice President Harris.
23.
Kuwait: This is Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.
The likely heir to the throne is his half-brother, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
24.
Lesotho: This is King Letsie III and his wife, ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso.
The heir to the throne is their son, Prince Lerotholi Seeiso, but I can’t seem to find a pic of him, so instead here’s a picture of the King’s wedding.
Remember, this was only a list of current kings/queens and their heirs. There are several dozen princes and princesses that are not the heirs, but are still part of the royal families. That’s for another list though. TOOTLES.
