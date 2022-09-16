US’ Lorr launches metaverse for retailers

Lorr has launched a new metaverse for retailers, offering exclusive experiences and engaging storytelling in a virtual environment. The company offers a seamless opportunity for entering and growing in Web3 for brands. This includes guidance and approachable pricing, as well as design services. It will serve as a bridge for businesses in Web2 to Web3.

Lorr’s end-to-end solution serves as a sustainable partner for luxury fashion real estate in the metaverse. Seventy-four per cent of adults in the United States have already joined or are considering the idea of joining the metaverse. This proportion is similar to the general acceptance and evolution of the original internet. In this context, Lorr is positioned as the ultimate hub to redefine e-commerce luxury.

“Through the metaverse, the world has witnessed a technological revolution,” said CEO Nova Lorraine. “We are now in a space where we can re-imagine new realities in a bespoke virtual-reality space. Users interact in a new way within a bespoke computer-generated environment. The metaverse is paving the way for the next trillion-dollar market and we are on the cutting edge of something new and special. Now it’s your turn to enjoy online shopping again. Start the countdown because something really big is coming.”

Named in honour of the rich lore of retailing and real estate experienced by its founders, the company will serve as a bridge for businesses in Web2 to Web3. Lorr is incorporating a way to focus on and help underserved communities, such as independent retailers, women, entrepreneurs and others potentially left behind in Web3.

“Lorr is the entry point into Web3. We bring safety, interoperability and a community-first approach, advising and educating retailers about what the metaverse is and how they can interact with their customers as both sides become comfortable with a newly adopted, interactive platform,” added Nova.

Fibre2Fashion News Desk (RR)