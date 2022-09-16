World’s 1st human-centric metaverse, Vault Hill, joins the DIFC 2022 FinTech Accelerator Program

DUBAI, UAE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — We are proud to announce that Vault Hill has been selected to participate in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) 2022 FinTech Accelerator program run by the DIFC FinTech Hive. We will be working alongside the most innovative FinTech startups and companies entering the Middle East.

The DIFC 2022 FinTech Accelerator is a program that connects the most prominent FinTech, RegTech, and InsurTech projects with a wide range of partners in the financial sector for a partnership opportunity and increased exposure to regional investors.

Vault Hill being the only metaverse startup in this cohort demonstrates our innovation, particularly in terms of how we are bringing Fintech into the metaverse space by providing payment solutions for our customers to quickly, easily and securely transact in the metaverse using their credit or debit cards. That is, we have simplified fiat to crypto payment, thereby aiding customer adoption through the purchase of NFTs in the Vault Hill NFT marketplace with credit or debit cards.

Being selected by the DIFC FinTech Hive is definitely a testament to the one-of-a-kind product we are building and the genuine solutions we are providing to enhance human experiences through our human-themed metaverse.

We are no doubt excited to be part of this program, and to be given the opportunity to work alongside major financial players, including Mashreq, Visa, and Dubai Islamic Bank. This participation is timely and perfectly aligned with our vision of enhancing the human experience in every possible way through a diverse range of partners in every region.

The accelerator program kicked off today, September 16, 2022, and we will be introducing our products and services to other startups in the 8th cohort of the program. The program will conclude with an “investor day” in November, 2022, on the metaverse, in which, an extended network of partners will participate and learn about the world’s 1st human-centric metaverse we are building — Vault Hill City.

Please visit Vault Hill’s socials for further information about the company’s participation at this event and other exciting news.

