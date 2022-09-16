Yellowstone’s Finn Little (Carter) Looks Completely Unrecognizable From Last Season

If you have a hard time recognizing one of the characters once season five of Yellowstone kicks off in November, you definitely won’t be the only one.

Last season, we got introduced to Carter, who is played by Finn Little.

Carter is a new orphan after his mother passes away, with nowhere to go. Beth Dutton meets him at the hospital, and decides to take him in so he can learn the ways of ranching on the ranch.

This is the first taste of motherhood Beth has ever had, considering she was no longer fertile after Jamie took her to an abortion clinic when she got pregnant as a young girl.

It’s unfamiliar territory for both her and Rip, but they treat him like their own.

However, we can’t forget the heartbreaking scene when Beth goes off on Carter for calling her “mama,” leaving fans in shambles over the sadness from Carter after the harsh words, while also sympathizing with Beth after everything she’s been through in her life.

With that being said, Finn Little posted a recent picture of him while filming Season Five to his Instagram page, and he looks completely unrecognizable.

Of course, he’s 16-years-old now and in the midst of puberty, but if I had a gun to my head and had to guess who this kid was judging by the Instagram post, I’d be dead.

And if you need a refresher, this is what he looked like in season four:

I mean… how the hell is Taylor Sheridan gonna handle that one?

The picture clearly looks like a scene from the upcoming season so what are they gonna do? Jump the season 5 years into the future? Just act like nothing happened… it’s kind of mind blowing.

Dude showed up on set looking like a grown ass man.

So much so that even the own production staff didn’t recognize him:

“When you say, ‘hi, nice to see you!’ to the film crew and they don’t know who you are!”

Damn…

The Bunkhouse Boys Discuss Beth & Rip’s Parenting Skills

When you think of Yellowstone, the LAST thing you think of is a loving and nurturing family home life.

Can you imagine having Rip Wheeler (Cole Hasuer) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) as parents?

Well, that might be in the cards for Carter, a character we were introduced to in Yellowstone Season 4. And while fans might be hoping that we see Rip, Beth and Carter develop a nice little family bond, something tells me it won’t be quite that easy.

So with that being said, The Bunkhouse Boys, Jefferson White (Jimmy), Ian Bohen (Ryan), and Denim Richards (Colby) sat down for a little game of Rip Or Beth Parenting Edition.

And needless to say, this family has dysfunction written all over it.

But, now that Rip and Beth are married, and Carter got to be there, maybe we’ll finally start to see that happy family come together in Season 5.

Only time will tell…

Kelly Reilly Weighs In On Beth Dutton’s Wedding To Rip Wheeler

Oddly enough, one of the wildest scenes in all of the Season Four Finale of Yellowstone was Rip and Beth’s last minute wedding at the ranch.

I mean seriously, we knew that marriage was inevitable for the two, but it completely came out of left field.

Granted, Beth was looking to murder someone, so might be nice to get the marriage outta the way before you get locked up for good, but hey, Beth is one of a kind. I mean, nothing in Rip and Beth’s lives has ever been done by the rules, so it couldn’t have been more fitting.

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) recently sat down for an interview with ET, and the two discussed the unorthodox wedding.

Hauser kicked things off by saying:

“I mean the way it went down was pretty wild. Her storming in and her gold dress, her dad [Kevin Costner as John Dutton] and I looking at her and going, ‘What in the hell is she up to now?’ Then she has a priest that she’s kidnapped. It’s pretty wild.”

Hauser even admitted that even though they were acting the part, the whole thing felt wild to them:

“Even as an actor we’re sitting there and we’re trying to put all the things together and connect all the dots and you’re like, ‘This is fucking crazy,’ you know what I mean?

It all comes together and there’s actually this beautiful moment there. I thought it was pretty touching in the end.”

Reilly also adds that the wedding turned out exactly how Beth intended:

“I love their wedding, and it’s just so typical Beth. She’s just not interested in having a wedding party or a wedding dress or any of that. All she cares about is being his wife and she knows that… I kind of find her slightly heroic in a really messed up way.

It’s just perfect. “It’s the perfect wedding. When I read that, it made me laugh because I knew we were gonna get married this season, but I didn’t know how.”

Ain’t exactly how you draw it up, but hey, sometimes you gotta kidnap a priest, am I right?

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Spotify

Apple Music