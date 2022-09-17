Categories
71-year-old Colorado man convicted of murdering two hitchhikers in 40-year-old cold case


A 71-year-old Clear Creek County man was convicted Thursday by a Park County jury in the cold case deaths of two young women, whose bodies were found in 1982.

Alan Lee Phillips was arrested in February 2021 for the deaths of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29. The victims were two women who disappeared when they were hitchhiking home, separately, from their jobs in Breckenridge. They were both abducted and shot on Jan. 6, 1982.



