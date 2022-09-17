Are Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in relationship?

When ‘Baahubali The Beginning’ was released in 2015, rumours of Prabhas being in a relationship with his co-star in the magnum opus Anushka Sethy hit the headlines. Only after repeated denials of the actors, the rumour-mongering stop.

Now, another rumour of Prabhas being in a relationship with his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon is making the rounds. And, as it seems, it all started after Kriti made a call to Prabhas on the show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.

“Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised that how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world,” a source close to BollywoodLife revealed.

The source further claimed that they indeed have a strong feeling for each other and they just don’t want to rush.

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana that will present Lord Rama as a normal human and not as a divine with screen name Raghav. The screen name of Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen as Ravana-the demon king, will be Lankesh.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is expected to hit the theatres in January 2023.

Apart from the mythological magnum opus, Kriti has a number of projects which includes Ganpath-Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.