BBC viewers ‘in tears’ over Paddington tribute to Queen

Two days ahead of the state funeral for the late Queen, the BBC broadcast the first Paddington film. The bear has become synonymous with Her Majesty following a sweet sketch which was filmed for the Platinum Jubilee. The much-loved sketch was also broadcast before the film aired.

The BBC announcer told viewers: “Let’s gather around with love BBC One.

“With marmalade sandwiches at the ready with Paddington the film.

“But first, in honour of Her Majesty the Queen, a reminder of a special meeting.”

A message, which read “Remembering When Paddington Met The Queen,” flashed up on screens before the sketch began.

READ MORE: Former Bake Off contestant claps back at viewer backlash