BBC viewers ‘in tears’ over Paddington tribute to Queen

Two days ahead of the state funeral for the late Queen, the BBC broadcast the first Paddington film. The bear has become synonymous with Her Majesty following a sweet sketch which was filmed for the Platinum Jubilee. The much-loved sketch was also broadcast before the film aired.
The BBC announcer told viewers: “Let’s gather around with love BBC One.
“With marmalade sandwiches at the ready with Paddington the film.
“But first, in honour of Her Majesty the Queen, a reminder of a special meeting.”
A message, which read “Remembering When Paddington Met The Queen,” flashed up on screens before the sketch began.
READ MORE: Former Bake Off contestant claps back at viewer backlash
Immediately viewers took to Twitter to comment on the BBC’s tribute to Her Majesty, Kim Carberry tweeted: “BBC are really pulling at our heartstrings tonight putting When Paddington Met the Queen on and then the #Paddington film on.”
Ruth W posted: “Just watching #Paddington with my children, they broadcast when Paddington met the Queen from #PlatinumJubilee.
“When he says “thank you ma’am, for everything” I was blubbing. #TheQueen #QueenElizabeth #queenfuneral #Queen #paddingtonbear.”
“Predictably, bawling already. #Paddington,” Jo Francis shared.
He explained: “Her face lit up with the most radiant smile you could imagine, and she said, ‘it was rather fun, wasn’t it?’
“As I look back on that evening, I’m so glad that she was in such good form, smiling, laughing and enjoying the recounting of special memories.”
since the Queen’s death hundreds of Paddington bears and marmalade sandwiches were left outside her official residences in honour of the sketch.
On Saturday, September 17, King Charles even shook hands with a Paddington bear which was held by a mourner in the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state.
Source link