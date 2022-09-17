BNB Smart Chain Teams Up With Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Development

Source: AdobeStock / Diego

BNB Smart Chain, the blockchain developed by major crypto exchange Binance, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, the cloud computing services arm of multinational tech conglomerate Google.

The BNB Chain team said in a press release that it is joining forces with Google Cloud to accelerate the growth of web 3 and blockchain startups-ups.

The partnership will allow early-stage startups in the BNB Chain ecosystem to develop and scale high-performance, efficient, and sustainable applications with help from both Google Cloud and BNB Chain.

As part of Google Cloud’s contribution to the partnership, start-ups in the BNB Chain ecosystem can now build on its industry-grade cloud infrastructure. The platform has been described as open, scalable, developer-friendly, and scalable.

The start-ups, along with the over 1,300 active BNB Chain decentralized applications (dApps), can also access Google Cloud services for on-demand analysis of on-chain data and the encryption of data while it is being processed in real-time.

For its part, BNB Chain will facilitate accelerated access to Google for Startups Cloud Program for eligible Web3 builders in its ecosystem, especially those that pass through its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program. This will give the startups access to connect with Google Cloud Startup Success team members and Google’s technical subject matter experts, among other perks.

“At BNB Chain, we have been focusing on identifying and supporting innovative Web3 builders, and now by collaborating with Google Cloud, we can help these builders access the open, secure, and carbon neutral cloud infrastructure that’s needed to strengthen and scale their businesses,” Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director at BNB Chain, said.

Cloud computing giants looking to attract blockchain businesses

The collaboration is coming after Google Cloud inaugurated its Web3 team in May, tagging James Tromans – a former Citigroup executive – to head it. As reported by CNBC at the time, Amit Zavery, a vice president at Google Cloud, stated that the goal of the team is to make the Google Cloud Platform the top choice for blockchain developers.

Early assignments given to the team include working on projects that will enable better management of blockchain nodes and exploring blockchain data in third-party applications.

Before then, Google’s cloud services already offered developers tools to use in building blockchain networks with customers such as Dapper Labs, Hedera, and Thera Labs. The platform also previously underwent an integration with Polygon to allow developers to analyze on-chain data.

Meanwhile, it is not the only cloud computing giant eyeing the blockchain space. Last year, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the market-leading cloud computing platform, announced that it was hiring blockchain experts.