Brendan Rodgers fears Leicester sack as boss sends message to owners

“And then we lose the ball and they break away. At 4-2 it becomes open and that’s about managing the game and the scoreline.

“Our two centre-backs were fantastic but in the last period we were so keen to get something back and that left them isolated. The scoreline looks worse than the game was.

“I feel for the players. They didn’t deserve that. They were brave in the pressing. We played well ourselves, created opportunities. Lloris made some great saves. We have to be better at key defensive moments.

“It’s been disappointing. We’ve scored goals, looked creative. It’s mistakes that have been costing us. When you haven’t won games your confidence can take a hit. It’s been a really difficult start. We have the international break to recover.”

