BT reveals ‘best ever’ price for broadband but it can’t match Sky





There are some pretty mighty broadband deals available right now with BT just announcing its “best ever” price for a connection to the web. Customers signing up for the popular firm’s broadband can currently get web access for just £24.99 – that’s a saving of over £4 off the usual monthly price.

That deal is for BT’s standard 36Mbps connection which is just about fast enough for the average home to stream the odd movie, surf the web and send endless emails. Those wanting faster speeds will find there are also price cuts on BT’s quicker 73Mbps service which now costs £29.99 per month rather than the usual £33.99. Both of these offers include BT’s Stay Fast Guarantee which means speeds should never drop below a certain level and there are also unlimited downloads and the option to add TV channels for just £6 per month.

Here are all of BT’s latest deals. BT Fibre Essential • NOW £24.99 – SAVE £4

INCLUDES: 36Mbps speeds and a Stay Fast Guarantee

CONTRACT: 24 months

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Fibre Essential • NOW £29.99 – £4

INCLUDES: 73Mbps speeds and a Stay Fast Guarantee

CONTRACT: 24 months

SEE THE DEAL HERE These are clearly good deals from BT but before you sign up it’s worth checking out what Sky is currently giving customers. The satellite TV company has launched a special September deal that includes a price freeze.

That means things won’t go up when the usual yearly increases are announced. BT and Sky both usually hike their monthly fees in the spring with almost all customers affected by the percentage changes but anyone joining Sky this month won’t be hit by any rises until at least 2024. It’s a deal that BT can’t currently match and it’s certainly a tempting offer for anyone concerned about rising bills over the next 12 months. Sky’s price freeze is available across a number of plans including the firm’s Superfast bundle.

This package includes basic 36Mbps downloads – which is just about fast enough for homes that stream the odd movie, browse the web and send endless emails. The price for Sky’s Superfast service is £25 and those signing up before September 29 are guaranteed that’s all they will pay for the next 18 months.