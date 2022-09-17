Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Official Release Date & Beta Test Time

FPS games have delivered a ton of memorable competitive games such as Battlefield, Halo, Quake, and more. Among the games that people have been actively playing is the Call of Duty franchise. Recently, Activision announced that they will be releasing their newest installment of the COD franchise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. In this article, we will show players when is the official release date of the game and also when and how long will the open beta test of the game will be.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Official Release Date

The official release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for the Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Players who pre-order the game early will receive tons of good bundles and unexpected treats that they will find enjoyable in this new COD game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Test Schedule

According to the main website, there is a schedule of when the open Beta Test will be open to players. The schedule follows:

OPEN TO ALL PLAYSTATION PLAYERS XBOX + BATTLE.NET + STEAM EARLY ACCESS; OPEN TO ALL PLAYSTATION PLAYERS

As stated above, those who have pre-ordered the COD game will receive bonuses and unexpected treats, and one of them is getting open beta codes for playing COD Modern Warfare 2. The Beta test is open to all and is free to access but those who pre-ordered the game early will receive early access to the game.

RED TEAM 141 FJX CINDER EARN IN-GAME REWARDS

For those who have pre-ordered the VAULT EDITION, COD players will have access to their bundles as well in the BETA test. The bundles that can be used in the beta test are the following:

FJX CINDER weapon

weapon RED TEAM 141

EARN IN-GAME REWARDS

Beta Test PC Requirements

For those who want to know what the recommended PC settings are for the BETA test of COD MW2, we have the proper requirements from Activision as well.

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 RECOMMENDED GRAPHIC DRIVERS NVIDIA: 516.79 AMD: 21.9.1 NVIDIA: 516.79 AMD: 21.9.1

For those who want to know more info about the game, players can visit their main website.

While waiting for the game to be released, check out this gameplay video by jackfrags in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: