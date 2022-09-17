Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Raids Have Serious Potential

It is more than clear that the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is aiming to provide the most expansive and varied experience that the historic franchise has ever curated thanks to new features like Raids. A plethora of unique game modes and mechanics were revealed at the recent Call of Duty Next presentation, so there is a ton of information for fans to digest in the run-up to the game’s release.





One of the most mysterious but eye-catching elements of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 announcements came with the confirmation that the title is set to feature online co-operative missions known as raids. While the concept of online first-person shooter “raid” missions have become popularized by franchises such as Destiny, it remains that this type of content could adapt extremely well to Call of Duty.

The Core Details of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Set to release on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated releases in the franchise’s long and storied history. The campaign continues the story of 2019’s Modern Warfare, a return of the fan-favorite Spec Ops mode, and a truly expansive multiplayer, so it is no wonder that fans are so eager to get their hands on the full game.

In addition to this, Modern Warfare 2 is set to release alongside a sequel to the Warzone battle royale and a brand-new mode for the franchise known as DMZ, which will see players scavenge around the new Al Mazrah map in gameplay similar to Escape From Tarkov. Given the massive intended scale of the game, fans will not be surprised that another online mode is also set to be present within the title, known as Raids.

Raids In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Not a lot is currently known about the Raid missions that Infinity Ward will add to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, but there is still enough known to get fans excited. While Raids were briefly touched upon during the Call of Duty Next presentation, an official online blog post is where most of the details surrounding Raids currently come from.

According to the blog post, Raids in Modern Warfare 2 are set to be a series of three-player cooperative missions against hostile AI forces. Considering how heavily Call of Duty is starting to feature AI within its multiplayer modes, as seen in the strongholds of Warzone 2, it is no wonder that AI enemies are set to play an equally large role within Raids.

Each of these raid missions are reportedly a few hours long, and will be periodically released over the two year life-cycle of Modern Warfare 2. Between the intense combat of Raids, players will have to work together to solve puzzle-based segments of gameplay, akin to the popular raids of the Destiny franchise. This kind of cooperative PvE puzzle solving is a core tenet of the franchise’s iconic Zombies modes, and is seemingly being carried over to MW2 via Raids.

While it is currently up to conjecture as to what kinds of rewards successful completion of these Raids will bring, it can be assumed that unique and sought-after customization-based rewards will be a core pull-factor of Raid attempts. Of course, more will be made known about Modern Warfare 2‘s Raids as the game draws closer to its release, but the missions already seem like a fantastic new addition to the long-standing Call of Duty formula.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

