Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Claim Villains Vengeance Weapon Blueprint – Gameranx

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five update introduced an array of new content into the battle royale. The beginning of the new season saw the launch of the Heroes vs Villains limited-time mode. The event allowed you to choose whether you wanted to join the side of the Heroes or the Villains and earn tokens for your faction. At the same time, you could earn a multitude of rewards. One of these rewards is the Warzone Villains Vengeance weapon blueprint and here is how you can get yours.

The Heroes vs Villains event has now concluded. The result of the battle saw the Villains faction come out on top as the winning team. Whether you were on the winning or losing side, reward are still up for grabs.

How to get the Villains Vengeance blueprint in Warzone

To get the Villains Vengeance MP40 weapon blueprint, you don’t even need to have been a part of the Villains faction. Every player that participated in the limited-time mode, no matter what side they were on can add the blueprint to their arsenal. All you have to do is log in to Warzone by September 22 to claim the blueprint.

The Villains Vengeance blueprint is not the only reward you can get your hands on for playing the Heroes vs Villains mode. Throughout the event, players have been racking up tokens for their chosen faction. These tokens can be exchanged for the following cosmetics if you have acquired a certain amount of points:

Hero or Villain Insignia emblem: 1,500 points

Chop Chop!! gesture: 15,000 points

Heroes Mark or Villains Mark weapon charm: 37,500 points

Conflict Spike melee weapon blueprint: 75,000 points

Heroes Hand or Villains Vengeance blueprint: 150,000 points

That’s everything you need to know about claiming your Villains Vengeance blueprint and other Heroes vs Villains rewards in Warzone. You can now equip them and show them off in future matches. Notably, this is not the end of limited-time modes in Warzone. During the mid-season update, a Resurgence Supreme mode is expected to arrive in Rebirth Island with even more prizes up for grabs.