Chelsea’s Boehly can spend £50m on three stars amid Gordon development

Arsen Zakharyan

Boehly has bought into the club’s long-term vision of relying on the academy to provide talent in addition to snapping up the best talent from elsewhere. With that in mind, the American is said to be working on the deal to secure one of Russia’s most exciting players, playmaker Arsen Zakharyan.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Dynamo Moscow, who agreed a £15m fee with Chelsea in the final weeks of the transfer window. However, complications arose due to sanctions imposed against Russian institutions by the UK government — and it appears likely a deal will be completed in January.

Zakharyan has already agreed personal terms and it is widely accepted he is merely ‘on loan’ with the Russian club until the winter months, with the two clubs verbally agreeing on the transfer. But it is still possible that it could collapse before then if Chelsea cannot find a way around the red tape.