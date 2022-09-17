City Life Org – NYC Emergency Management Hosts Pet Fair to Help New Yorkers Prepare Their Pets for Emergencies

Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash

The Pet Fair Offered Tips on Preparedness for Pets and Service Animals

To help New Yorkers and their pets stay safe during emergencies, the NYC Emergency Management Department hosted an emergency preparedness event for pets and service animals at Union Square Park in Manhattan on Thursday, September 15. The pet fair was a collaboration with the City’s Animal Planning Taskforce and partners such as the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, Alliance For NYC’s Animals, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the American Red Cross of Greater New York, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who attended the event to share information with residents on preparing their pets and service animals for emergencies.

“We are thrilled to offer New Yorkers an opportunity to learn from experts about caring for their pets during emergencies. Pets and services animals are cherished members of many of our families and knowing how to care for them before, during, and after a disaster is an important part of any preparedness conversation,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

“Emergencies can strike at any time leaving you, your family or business unprepared during the recovery. It is essential that your pets and/or service animals are not forgotten and are part of your emergency plan. Preparation and planning are key to staying safe before, during and after an emergency,” said Abigail Banks, director of individual preparedness for NYC Emergency Management.

At the event, City agencies and partner organizations including NYPD, FDNY, the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission, the Guide Dog Foundation/Americas Vet Dogs, Good Dog Foundation, and the Animal Medical Center,distributed a range of emergency materials and shared preparedness tips with pet owners. Residents learned about the items to include in their pet’s Go Bag as well as how they can incorporate their pets in the family’s emergency plan. Representatives from Canine Companions for Independence, PAWS NY, and the Animal Care Centers of NYC were also on hand to help prepare New Yorkers and their pets for emergencies.

PET PREPAREDNESS TIPS:

Create a Go Bag for your pet should you need to evacuate in a hurry. Your pet’s Go Bag should include an extra leash, collar, food, any medication your pets require, and extra identification tags.

Keep your pet’s license number and a photo with copies of your other important documents, such as your lease, mortgage, and a copy of your social security card. Having your pet’s information will help you find your pet should they become lost during an emergency

Practice your evacuation plans to familiarize your pet with the process and increase its comfort level.

Identify a trusted friend, neighbor, or pet sitter to care for your pet should you find yourself unable to return home during an emergency. This person should have a set of your house keys, be familiar with your home and pet, know your emergency plan, and have your contact information.

Put stickers on the main entrances to your home to alert rescue workers of the number and types of pets inside. Update the information on the stickers every six months. To learn more about preparing your pet or service animal for emergencies visit, https://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/pets.page.

National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year. During the month, NYC Emergency Management will team up with City agencies and community partners to organize and promote a number of events for the entire family, including children, older adults, and pets, as well as inform New Yorkers and their communities about the steps they can take to prepare.

