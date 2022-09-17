Cloud as sustainable concept

Why Cloud Computing is the sustainable option? The technology industry is going to be responsible for 5.5% of global carbon emissions.

Despite the increasingly uncertain horizon, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has already generated an unstoppable groundswell. Sustainability is a socio-ecological process characterised by behaviour in search of a common ideal. It is a term linked to the actions of human beings in relation to their environment, combining three fundamental principles: social development, economic growth, and care for the environment.

Given the growing evolution of ICT in recent years, many studies point out that this type of technology already accounts for 2% of the CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions that are released into the atmosphere daily. It is projected that by 2025, 20% of all electrical energy will be consumed by the technology industry and therefore responsible for 5.5% of global carbon emissions.

Despite being singled out as a problem, they are also given the power to be the key tool and solution to reducing emissions. Industry leaders such as Google Cloud committed to be fossil free by 2030, Microsoft has committed to use 100% renewable energy by 2025 or Telefónica to be zero emissions by 2030.

Cloud Computing is positioned as one of the most environmentally sustainable ICTs and cloud computing, being based on a pool of shared computing resources, is presented as the most efficient technology.

The main advantages of working in the cloud are cost savings and investment in IT systems, better management and maintenance of technological infrastructures, unlimited storage capacity, greater elasticity and flexible use of resources, better security and data recovery systems, better organisation of human capital and internal processes.

A clear example of cutting-edge cloud architecture would be ZAFIRO Cast. A cast solution for hotels that connects TV, IPTV and WiFi through a manager accessible from any location with state-of-the-art cybersecurity and privacy with easy interoperability.

Digital transformation will continue to evolve in all areas around us, from the way we do our jobs to improving our guest experience during our holidays.